Ben Bold
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Cadbury confines Sue Perkins to solitude for Age UK partnership

Two ads were created from 30 hours of footage.

Cadbury has launched the second phase in its "Donate your words" campaign, recruiting Sue Perkins to spend 30 hours in isolation and creating two TV ads based on her ordeal.

A partnership between Cadbury, Sky Media – where the ads will be aired – and Age UK, the work aims to highlight the plight of lonely elderly people.

During her incarceration, Perkins was cut off from the outside world. She had no access to a phone or the internet and was only allowed minimal reading material. Perkins said the experience left her "saddened and shocked", but appreciated that it was not comparable to how an older person suffering from loneliness might feel in reality.

Perkins' time in the house came to an end with a knock on the door from 89-year-old Theresa. She explained to Perkins that her own life used to be like that every day until she joined her local Age UK befriending service.

The 30 hours were filmed and will be shown in two TV ads from today (7 October), running for two weeks, including a 100-second and 60-second version. The concept was developed by Cadbury, Age UK, Sky, The Story Lab and Carat. The campaign was created by Sky's in-house creative shop Diagonal View, while media was through The Story Lab.

Claudia Miceli, senior brand manager at Cadbury, said: "This is a really powerful phase in our campaign to help tackle loneliness together with Age UK. Seeing the effects of just 30 hours of isolation on Sue really strikes a chord with us and we’re hoping that we can work together to combat the issue of loneliness."

"Donate your words" kicked off last month and was built on research that found 225,000 older people across the UK often go a whole week without speaking to anyone. The confectionery brand removed the words "Dairy Milk" from its packaging and pledged to donate 30p to Age UK for every limited-edition bar sold.

It is led by a film, "Fence", created by VCCP, that kicked off on 9 September. It depicts an older man living on his own, who is forced to continually return toys that have been flung over his hedge by a group of boys next door. At the end, the children give the man a gift of Dairy Milk.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

6 things brands should consider on sustainability

6 things brands should consider on sustainability

Promoted

October 04, 2019
How you need to prepare for Brexit

How you need to prepare for Brexit

Promoted

October 04, 2019
BRANDS
How to de-risk the future in uncertain times

How to de-risk the future in uncertain times

Promoted

October 02, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Campaign manager

Job description: Campaign manager

Promoted

September 30, 2019