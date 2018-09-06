Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Cadbury creates 'human charging points' to beat afternoon slump

Cadbury, the Mondelez International brand, has created a "human charging point" at Canary Wharf as it hands out its Boost bars for one minute only.

Cadbury creates 'human charging points' to beat afternoon slump

The brand is giving out the bars at 2.58pm on 6 and 7 September to help Londoners beat the "afternoon lull".

The activation will have headphones to give guests the chance to take a minute out of their day and be "supercharged with wisdom" from Capital FM’s Roman Kemp. The campaign has been created by VCCP.

Richard Weisinger, senior brand manager at Mondelez International, said: "Most of us experience the afternoon lull, which is the time of the day we could do with a boost the most.

"We know people want to feel re-energised – physically or emotionally – so we wanted to do something to help them take on the rest of their day. We’re looking forward to seeing Londoners come down for some much needed Boost-time, and to try our new Boost + Protein."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now