Cadbury creates personalised Google Street View egg hunt

Cadbury is hosting a virtual Easter egg hunt that enables families to hide eggs anywhere in the world using Google Street View.

During a time when physical connection has been restricted by the global pandemic, the Easter campaign was designed to connect people across the UK through the "generous act" of hiding an egg for someone you love.

People can register on the Worldwide Hide website from 9 March to place an Easter egg and share a personalised clue with a loved one to help them locate it.

The person hiding the egg has two options; to purchase one of four Cadbury Easter eggs from the Cadbury Worldwide Hide range that their seeker will physically receive once they've found the egg online or to simply hide a virtual Easter egg for free for a loved one to find.

VCCP has created a TV, VOD, social, digital, out-of-home, PR, in-store and online campaign to raise awareness of the site. Its customer experience team VCCP Cx also worked on the project.

The TV spot, "Cadbury Worldwide Hide", shows a larger than life purple egg in different idyllic locations.

Markéta Kristlová, senior brand manager Easter UK, Mondelez International, said: "This year, we felt it was important for us to create something that would help people feel close, even when they cannot be together. There is something so generous in taking the time to hide an egg at Easter and we wanted to capture that in a way everyone could do.

"With travel restricted for a lot of us, the Cadbury WorldWide Hide takes the usual garden egg hunt and helps you travel the world in search of the Iconic Purple Cadbury Egg, hidden somewhere that is meaningful to you and the hider. We can't wait to share it with everyone and make people feel a little more connected however far apart they may be this Easter."

Media is planned and bought by Carat. Consumer PR is managed by Golin and community management is managed by Elvis.