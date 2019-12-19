Cadbury Creme Egg launches video-streaming platform for chocolate fans



Cadbury Creme Egg has launched "Eatertainment" – "the world’s first" video-on-demand platform for chocolate lovers, with premium content available only for Creme Egg fans.

The Mondelez International brand said the platform will host tongue-in-cheek cinematic short films inspired by the debate around how consumers should eat a Creme Egg. The films have been produced to "heighten" people's Creme Egg eating experience.

Developed by Elvis, Eatertainment will also offer viewers an "all-you-can-Eatertainment" premium option that gives the audience access to additional bonus content by scanning a Creme Egg.

Two cinematic pieces of original "Eatertainment" content, written and produced by Amazon, will also sit on the Amazon Prime hub as part of the activity, driving viewers to CremeEggEatertainment.com.

Content will also be seeded across YouTube, Facebook and IMDb. Media planning and buying is handled by Carat, with partnerships managed by The Story Lab.

"With the launch of 'Eatertainment', we’re turning the Creme Egg eating experience into entertainment. We’re going to offer people the perfectly paired feast for their eyes and ears when they tuck into a tasty Cadbury Creme Egg," Raphael Capitani, Cadbury Creme Egg brand manager, said.

James Hudson, associate creative director at Elvis, added: "Consumers today either want utility or entertainment – and increasingly ignore brands and ads that don’t deliver against this.

"Cadbury Creme Egg is a brand born to entertain and what better way to act like an entertainment brand than playfully wading into the streaming war? Get ready to eat with your eyes and ears!"