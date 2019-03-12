Cadbury Creme Egg partners Honda and Google for egg hunt

Cadbury Creme Egg has linked up with Google, Honda and Unilever, among others, to launch a takeover of out-of-home sites around London’s Waterloo Station.

The campaign was developed in partnership with Elvis as part of the brand’s "Creme Egg hunting season" campaign, which has involved Cadbury "hacking" other brands' advertising across TV, digital, outdoor, print and in-store.

As part of the campaign, visitors to Waterloo Station and its surrounding area can take part in a digital Easter egg hunt, which begins today and will run for the next two weeks. Creme Eggs will be hidden in ads from brands including Heinz, Google, Honda, Knorr, Tesco, LadBible and Benefit Cosmetics, across 16 out-of-home sites.

Consumers spotting a hacked ad can then upload a photo of it to huntthewhitecremeegg.com, where it will be ‘unwrapped’ and if it is a white Creme Egg, they will be entered into a competition to win £10,000.

Declan Duggan, senior brand manager at Cadbury owner Mondelez International, said: "We’ve already seen great results following the launch of our Creme Egg Hunting Season in January, receiving more than 335,000 entries to date, and this new outdoor push gives people another fantastic opportunity to get involved. It’s a uniquely collaborative campaign which should really grab people’s attention."