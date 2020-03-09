Cadbury enlists granddad to revive lost art of hiding Easter eggs



Cadbury is pushing back against the over-commercialisation of Easter in a campaign highlighting the generosity that is core to the holiday.

Created by VCCP, the spot tells the story of a grandfather going to great lengths to hide shiny purple eggs around his flat. When his grandchildren arrive, the little girl runs off in search of Easter eggs, while the teenage boy hugs his grandfather, as his eyes dart around the room looking for his own eggs.

"Show you care, hide it" encourages people to be more playful and thoughtful with Easter eggs by taking time to hide them for their loved ones, rather than being purely transactional and handing them over. It launches today (Monday) across TV, out-of-home, digital and video-on-demand.

Outdoor ads, shot by photographer Mark Leary, capture natural spring light while showcasing creative hiding spots in real homes. Digital out-of-home executions show eggs toppling into the frame from their hiding places.

Declan Duggan, senior brand manager at Cadbury, said: "We see Easter as a holiday to reawaken the generous spirit in people; a Cadbury Easter egg is all it takes to connect with your loved ones and show you care."

The work was created by Adam Sears, Ben Evans, Amy Taylor and Louise Organ, and directed by Si & Ad through Academy. Carat is the media agency.

Chris Birch and Jonny Parker, creative directors at VCCP, added: "By going to great lengths to hide eggs for someone, like our moderately intrepid granddad, we’re championing the fun, caring, memorable Easters that people might just remember."