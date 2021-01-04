Cadbury enlists ‘lickers’ and ‘eggsperts’ to celebrate 50 years of Creme Egg

Cadbury is marking five decades of the Creme Egg with a campaign showcasing some of the outlandish ways to eat the chocolate treats.

Created by Elvis, “The Creme Egg golden goobilee” celebrates “lickers”, “bakers”, “dippers” and “eggsperts” from all walks of life as they enjoy the eggs in all their glory.

“Let the eatertainment begin,” the ad declares, in reference to Cadbury’s 200 hidden golden eggs, which give customers the chance to win up to £5,000 between Boxing Day and Easter.

Launched today (4 January), the work was created by Rob Griffiths and James Hudson, and media was handled by Carat.

“It’s the 50th birthday of a beloved British favourite and this year we wanted to mark it in style by taking ‘Eatertainment’ to a whole new level, with a season-long birthday celebration for the nation,” Raphael Capitani, brand manager at Mondelez, which owns Cadbury, said.

“Cadbury Creme Egg’s iconic campaigns have been entertaining the nation for the last 50 years and that’s why we’re really excited to announce the ‘golden goobilee’, including the launch of our elusive golden Cadbury Creme Eggs.”

The campaign includes outdoor, digital, in-store and social media activity, as well as Mondelez UK’s TikTok debut, which encourages viewers to celebrate the Creme Egg's milestone.

James Hudson, creative director at Elvis, added: “We thought 2021 needed some fun and it’s the 50th birthday of a British icon – so we had to celebrate.

“And with an audience as diverse as the eating experience itself, we wanted to throw a celebration for the nation like never seen before that heroes all of the many playful ways people like to enjoy their Creme Egg.”

According to the brand, Cadbury produces 66,000 Creme Eggs an hour, 1.5 million a day and more than 500 million per year – that's enough eggs to span from Cadbury's home of Bournville all the way to Sydney, if lined up end to end.

Hudson continued: “So whether you’re a licker, dipper or baker, we’re encouraging everyone to join in the eatertainment and make this season the best one yet.

“But this party’s just getting started – there’s plenty more unexpected and unforgettable fun to come.”

Creme Eggs first went on sale in 1963 as Fry's Creme Egg, but were rebranded under the Cadbury name in 1971.

In September, Cadbury encouraged people to listen to the older generation for a campaign in partnership with Age UK.