Cadbury installs real-life Aussies on billboards to promote Caramilk

Cadbury has launched an interactive out-of-home campaign for Caramilk, its caramel-flavoured white chocolate brand that appeared on British shelves earlier this summer.

Developed by VCCP, the campaign places a real-life Aussie (and Caramilk mega fan) on billboards across the UK, where passers-by can ask why the chocolate bar became such a hit Down Under.

The “Just ask an Aussie” campaign will be live across three UK sites for one day each: Birmingham’s Custard Factory (26 September), Manchester at Cross Street (28 September), and The Truman Brewery Day Walk in London (30 September).

Those who can’t make it to the billboards can post questions via an Instagram Q&A.

Such was the demand for Caramilk in Australia that shops had to ration the bar for shoppers. To drum up a similar degree of fervour, the UK campaign will be supported by a media partnership with LadBible, as well as by Wildfire memes.

A dedicated influencer campaign, co-ordinated by PR agency Golin, also launched yesterday (26 September) and features comedians Sideman, BashTheEntertainer and Star Holroyd.

Beatrice Berutti, senior brand manager at Cadbury-owner Mondelez, said: “We wanted to do something which naturally channelled the Cadbury Caramilk character, whilst standing out from other new product launches.

"We were committed to doing something a little bit different, albeit whacky, to welcome Caramilk to British shelves, and we’re super excited that our mad plan of pinning a real, live Aussie was pulled off.”

Jonny Parker, executive creative director at VCCP London, added: “Aussies have loved Caramilk for years. With 138,000 Aussies living in the UK, what better spokesperson to launch Caramilk than the Aussies themselves?”