Cadbury is launching a Secret Santa "postal service" that enables people to send an anonymous chocolate gift next week.

The brand is badging the event as the "biggest Secret Santa ever". It follows Cadbury’s Christmas TV ad, by VCCP, that encourages customers to show appreciation for loved ones.

Visitors will be able to choose from Cadbury Dairy Milk, Whole Nut, Caramel, Fruit & Nut and Winter Edition.

The activation will visit 10 locations around the UK.