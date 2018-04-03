Gurjit Degun
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Cadbury, Lindt and Godiva lead Easter experiences

The Easter Bank Holiday is always a time for over indulgence and Cadbury, Lindt and Godiva were some of the chocolate brands that created fun experiences around their treats. Campaign rounds up their activations.

Cadbury

For the 11th year running, Cadbury partnered with The National Trust and The National Trust of Scotland to create more than 300 Cadbury Easter egg hunts across the UK between 30 March and 3 April. The activity was organised by RPM, which has worked with the brand for five years.

Lindt

The Lindt Gold Bunny has almost become a staple for Easter. The Swiss chocolatier is hosting a hunt around Hampton Court Palace and those who are able to find all of the figures hidden in the garden can pick up a Lindt chocolate treat. The brand is also hosting tastings and workshops over the Easter holidays until 15 April.

Godiva

The Pladis-owned brand decided to create an experience for the adults, sending them on a hunt around Covent Garden. The brand gave away between 30 and 100 mini-eggs to everyone who found a golden ticket.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now