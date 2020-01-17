Cadbury offers custom hot-chocolate workshop in fictional family home

Cadbury is promoting its hot chocolate with a pop-up set inside a fictional family's house.

At the "Make it yours" activation, consumers can customise their own hot chocolate creation for free. It aims to show visitors that customising their drinks at home can be fun and convenient.

Guests will be greeted at the door by the fictional Cooper family and will help themselves to a Cadbury mug. The kitchen tap dispenses pre-mixed hot chocolate that can then be customised with toppings including chocolate buttons, Oreos, Jelly Babies and chilli flakes.

The pop-up will appear at Victoria Shopping Centre in Leeds on 18 January before heading to London on 25 January.

Visitors will be encouraged to take a photo of their beverage creation. The wider campaign, running on out-of-home and social media, will feature some of the best user-generated hot chocolates from the activation.

Lorena Moyano, product change manager at Cadbury owner Mondelez International, said: "We’re truly excited to bring ‘Make it yours’ to life by inviting the public to our warm and cosy Cadbury kitchen. With this activation, we would like to remind consumers how fun and easy it is to prepare your personalised mug of hot chocolate at home.

"This is not just a great consumer engagement activity, but also it will give us the opportunity to showcase consumer’s creations nationwide to inspire the nation to make it theirs."

Darren Bailes, executive creative director at VCCP, which created the activation in partnership with Cadbury, said: "It's cold and it's wet. Time for a hot chocolate! We have lovingly created a home in which to make it and a family who live there… all as part of the 'Make it yours' campaign.

"Come in, meet the Coopers and make your very own cup of Cadbury hot chocolate."