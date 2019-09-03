Gurjit Degun
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Cadbury removes words from Dairy Milk bar

Brand will donate 30p to Age UK for every limited edition bar sold.

Cadbury: 4.5 million older people have felt lonely in later life
Cadbury is removing the words from its Dairy Milk bar for the first time in support of Age UK to combat loneliness among the older generation.

"Donate your words" by VCCP will give 30p for each limited edition bar sold to the charity. It is accompanied by a heartfelt film that tells stories of a number of older people who feel alone.

The work encourages people to recognise and speak to older people in their communities and is backed by research from Cadbury and Age UK that shows that 4.5 million older people have felt lonely in later life.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said: "Loneliness can affect your health, your wellbeing and the way you see yourself – it can make you feel invisible and forgotten. Working with Cadbury Dairy Milk on this campaign could really help to raise even more awareness of the issue and encourage everybody to do their bit to help tackle it.

"A friendly ‘hello’ or ‘how are you?’ is something most of us take for granted – it’s just part of every day life, but these latest figures show that hundreds of thousands of older people in the UK will spend today and the rest of this week alone, with no one to share even a few simple words with."

