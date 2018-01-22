How Cadbury is rewarding 'loyal fans' with Creme Egg Camp

The woodland camp features Creme Egg-themed camping-style treats and drinks, with visitors also being offered the chance to find a white egg within the forest.

Aislinn Campbell, brand manager for Creme Egg at Mondelez International, said: "We know that our Creme Egg fans are super loyal and they love coming and taking part in these really immersive experiences, so it's important that we create these pop-up events for people to come and experience."

The experience is being held at the Last Days of Shoreditch and runs until 18 February.