How Cadbury is saying 'thank you' with edible flowers

Cadbury is giving away bunches of flowers and single stems with a twist: they are all made out of Cadbury Roses chocolate.

The "Thanks a Bunch" shop, which celebrates the importance of saying thank you, will offer chocolate flowers hand-crafted by London florist Augustus Bloom. Bouquets will be made using a range of Cadbury Roses variants, including Golden Barrel, Signature Truffle and Classic Caramel.

Bouquets and single-stem "roses" will be offered for free on a first come, first served basis, with visitors asked only to pay for a message of thanks, which will then be added to their bouquet.

The activation, devised by PR agency Golin and Bearded Kitten, will take place in Soho Square during 10-13 October. Cadbury Roses recently released its first ad for 20 years, showing a boy saying "Roses" to everyone he meets to show his appreciation.