Cadbury serves up Creme Egg meatballs and spaghetti on live stream

Cadbury is inviting consumers to try Creme Egg spaghetti during a 24-hour eating live stream in London to promote its Eatertainment video platform.

Consumers can attend the recording in Leicester Square that aims to be the longest social eating live stream. At the two-day event, starting on 23 January, attendees will be served complimentary dishes including Creme Egg curry, Creme Egg meatballs and spaghetti, Creme Egg toasties and Creme Egg brownies.

Visitors to "Eatertainment live!" will also have the opportunity to appear in their own Creme Egg movie and take part in the live broadcast that will be available on Facebook and a screen in Leicester Square.

On Eatertainment, launched by the Mondelez International brand earlier this month, viewers can watch short films inspired by the confectionery brand including The Other Half, a tragic love story that features a husband and wife who share a Creme Egg on their daily walk.

Raphael Capitani, brand manager at Cadbury Creme Egg, said: "We’re truly thrilled to reveal this 'egg-citing' Eatertainment platform, turning the Cadbury Creme Egg eating experience into entertainment. Through this launch and our real-life feast, we’re offering people the chance to be the star and show the world their own and ‘egg-centric’ ways of eating a Cadbury Creme Egg."

Golin is delivering the project.