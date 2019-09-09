Simon Gwynn
Cadbury steps up 'Donate your words' campaign with touching neighbourly tale

New spot is again directed by Frederic Planchon, who shot last year's 'Mum's birthday'.


Cadbury Dairy Milk is continuing its campaign to tackle the problem of loneliness among older people with its latest TV ad from VCCP.

The new spot, "Fence", depicts an older man living on his own. While tending to his garden, he is forced to continually return toys that have flown over the hedge from a group of boys playing next door. At the end of the story, the kids express their gratitude with a gift of chocolate.

It was created by Rob Ellis and Peter Reid, and directed by Frederic Planchon, who also directed "Mum’s birthday", the 2018 ad from VCCP that launched the current brand platform "There’s a glass and a half in everyone".

The TV run, which starts today (9 September), ties into a partnership with Age UK. Cadbury is releasing limited-edition bars of Dairy Milk with the words removed from the logo, with 30p from the sale of each bar going to the charity. The brand is encouraging members of the public to also "donate their words" to older people who are often deprived of conversation.

Claudia Miceli, senior brand manager at Cadbury, said: "We’re so proud to announce this partnership and to be supporting Age UK – it’s such an important charity that is really tackling the issue of loneliness. 

"We are donating the words from our bars of Cadbury Dairy Milk and encouraging people to find their glass and a half of kindness and generosity, and donate theirs through small gestures that could really help change the lives of older people."

