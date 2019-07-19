Fayola Douglas
Added 40 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Cadbury takes 'iScream' machine on tour

Chocolate brand offers free Flake 99 ice-cream to participants with loud screams.

Cadbury: challenges ice-cream lovers to scream their hearts out
Cadbury: challenges ice-cream lovers to scream their hearts out

Cadbury has created a device dubbed the "iScream machine" to celebrate 99 years of the Cadbury Flake. The brand will be giving away free ice-cream to visitors who can achieve a high enough reading on the "scream-o-metre".

Participants will be asked to scream "99" into the custom-built machine that features a gramophone and a yellow-and-purple design reminiscent of the chocolate's packaging.

The booth, inspired by classic seaside amusement parks, made its first appearance in Weston-super-Mare over the weekend, with more locations yet to be announced.

Seána Fitzgerald, junior brand manager at Cadbury, said: "We’re so excited to be bringing the taste of Cadbury Flake to Britain’s most-loved beach destinations."

Golin is delivering the project.

