Cadbury tours UK in spot for permanent return of Twirl Orange

Film turns ‘exclusive’ into the ‘everyday’.

Twirl Orange: available at all good and bad retailers
Cadbury is celebrating the launch of the Twirl Orange "Unlimited Edition" with a campaign focusing on how the chocolate bar, which was previously available for a limited time only, can be purchased anytime and anywhere.

The 30-second spot, created by VCCP, pokes fun at language used on limited edition products, highlighting the "unlimited" nature of the chocolate bar, using lines such as "exclusively available everywhere" and "available now or whenever".

The campaign also singles out some of the (many) shopkeepers and corner shops that will be stocking the Twirl Orange. Shopkeepers emphasise how the bar is available at their shop, giving quirky directions such as a location opposite a certain bus stop, and making the chocolate seem exclusive to them, before revealing it’s available at their store and "everywhere else".

It was created by Jack Snell and Joe Lovett and produced by Kin. The media agency is Carat.

As part of the campaign, and to highlight the product’s universal availability, Cadbury toured four major cities across the UK, offering fans the chance to win a doorstep delivery of a Twirl Orange, through an integrated PR and social campaign led by Golin and Elvis.

Twirl Orange originally launched as a limited edition product in 2019. A campaign last year also focused on the product’s exclusivity, with VCCP developing a Glastonbury-style pre-sale, giving superfans the chance to get their hands on a Twirl Orange before it hit the shops.

