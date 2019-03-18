Yasmin Arrigo
Cadbury updates Freddo Treasures campaign following backlash

Confectionery brand pulls references to digging near historic sites after complaints from archaeologists.

Cadbury is amending its Freddo Treasures campaign after complaints online from archaeologists describing the work as irresponsible for encouraging families to dig for treasure near historic sites.

The "Treasure island" ads referenced sites including Mooghaun Fort and has been accused of encouraging "looting", with the Advertising Standards Authority receiving 30 complaints to date. 

The activity forms part of a multichannel campaign that launched in January to promote Cadbury’s new product, Dairy Milk Freddo Treasures, including QR codes on packaging that can be scanned to reveal hidden historical facts.

Cadbury has taken the campaign’s website down to amend the treasure hunt to direct families towards museums.

A spokeswoman at Cadbury said: "It was not our intention to encourage anyone to break existing regulations regarding the discovery of new archaeological artefacts and we are grateful this matter has been brought to our attention. We can now confirm that the webpage has been taken down and we are updating the content to focus solely on directing families to museums, where existing treasures can be found."

An ASA spokesman added that it has not yet made a decision on whether to launch an investigation.

