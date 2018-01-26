James Page
How long?
1 minute

How Cadbury is using a pop-up shop to show kindness to Brits

Cadbury is using its purple newsagent to "give generosity back to the real people of Britain".

The brand is inviting people to trade in their knick-knacks for a bar of Dairy Milk in a pop-up shop in Soho.

It is designed to tie in with its latest ad "Mum’s birthday" by VCCP which shows a little girl buying chocolate for her mum with the little things she has in her purse such as buttons and a plastic ring.

Benazir Barlet-Batada, brand equity lead at Cadbury, told Campaign: "The ad itself is a way to show small acts of kindness and generosity in the real world and tying in this real-life experience is a way to show and give generosity back to the real people of Britain."

The brand has also invited YouTuber stars to film and promote the pop-up to help the brand reach a younger audience too.

If you're in need of a junk clear-out, the "Glass and a half" shop is open all weekend.

