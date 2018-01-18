Cadbury will let you buy chocolate with personal trinkets like plastic rings

The "Cadbury glass and a half" shop will be selling Cadbury Dairy Milk but will also feature "unique" Cadbury newspapers, postcards and household items.

The brand will be giving away 10,000 chocolate bars at the shop in Soho between 25 January and 28 January. After this Cadbury will be visiting Birmingham and Sheffield.

It is part of Cadbury’s new ad campaign created by VCCP which shows a young girl popping into a newsagent and paying for a bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk with a few small knick-knacks. The shopkeeper accepts it and realises that the bar is a gift for the girl’s mother.