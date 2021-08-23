Fayola Douglas
Cadbury Wispa Gold invites fans to invest

Investors will receive a pay-out in the form of the limited-edition chocolate bars.

Cadbury: value of shares can go up as well as down

Cadbury is inviting fans to invest in its limited-edition Wispa Gold Hazelnut Flavour bar, with the returns paid in chocolate.

Wispa Gold Hazelnut is being elevated to "rare commodity status" by the campaign, which is treating the bar like traded cryptocurrency, stocks, silver or gold.

The "A new type of gold" campaign will allow the purchase of a #WispaGoldHF share at the cost of 69p (note, this is not an actual share in Cadbury parent Mondelez Group). Updates on the value of shares will come from the @CadburyUK Twitter account.

Throughout the campaign the value of the shares will fluctuate until the final value of one fictional share is announced on 3 September. Shareholders will then receive a pay-out in the form of Wispa Gold Hazelnut bars – the value of one share will not exceed six bars.

Investors will get their hands on the product before it hits the UK shelves.

VCCP London worked with VCCP CX to launch Wispa Gold Hazelnut in the UK market with an integrated brand campaign rolling out across social, press and PR. PR will be supported by Golin.

To tie the activation roll-out to the overarching creative of "A new type of Gold", media was also purchased in financial press spots, including The Sunday Telegraph's Money section. All media has been planned and executed by Carat.

Joshua Collier, junior brand manager at Cadbury, said: "Just like real gold, we've decided to turn our bars into a new (and fun) commodity, giving our fans the chance to receive a very tasty dividend of multiple bars of the limited-edition chocolate bar to share with their friends and family.

The bar goes on general sale from 6 September.

