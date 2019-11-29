Fayola Douglas
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Cadbury's pop-up post office is back for another year

Activation will travel to Birmingham, Edinburgh, Leeds, Manchester, Norwich and Southampton.

Cadbury is giving chocolate lovers another chance to anonymously gift its confectionery with a pop-up post office.

"The Cadbury Secret Santa postal service" will appear on London's South Bank today (29 November) and visitors can choose to send Cadbury's Dairy Milk, Fruit & Nut, Caramel, Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo or Whole Nut varieties.

The activation will travel to Birmingham, Edinburgh, Leeds, Manchester, Norwich and Southampton over the next two weeks.

Cadbury will also give consumers the chance to vote for the final location of the tour via Instagram in December.

Alistair Scrimgeour, junior brand manager for Cadbury Christmas, said: "We saw from last year’s hugely successful launch that the Secret Santa campaign captured people’s imagination, so this year we wanted to make it even bigger and allow everyone across the country to follow their generous instinct and become a Secret Santa this Christmas."

VCCP is working alongside Bearded Kitten to deliver the activations.

