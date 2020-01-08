Fayola Douglas
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Cafe Rouge opens cheesy hotel suite

Hotline allows guests to get variety of cheese delivered.

Café Rouge: room will be filled with cheese-themed decor
Casual Dining Group-owned Café Rouge is enticing dairy lovers with a stay at its cheese-themed hotel in London to promote cheese items on its winter menu.

At the "Cheese suite" in Camden Town, guests can play cheese-themed board games, enjoy decor related to cheese and installations centred on cheese. A hotline delivery service can be used for fromage top-ups and cheese boards, and crackers will be provided.

The suite will be open from 29 January until 6 February, with occupants picked at random from those who register. A competition winner will be gifted an overnight stay for two on 7 February that includes one call to the cheese hotline, the contents of a minibar stocked with cheese and wine, and a voucher for Café Rouge.

