Cafédirect appoints Quiet Storm as new creative agency

Cafédirect has appointed Quiet Storm as its creative agency, following a competitive pitch run by Oystercatchers.

The incumbent was Big Al’s Creative Emporium, and the account review came after research showed relatively low brand awareness among consumers.

Cafédirect has given Quiet Storm a brief to increase brand awareness, with the first work set to be released in the first quarter of 2023.

The agency will report to Lorraine Kelleher, marketing controller at Cafédirect.

She said: “Quiet Storm’s creative ideas won this pitch, but we’re also thrilled to be working with people who, in common with our founders, see a problem in the world and ask ‘what can we do about this?’ We can’t wait to see the impact of the work when it rolls out.”

An ethical coffee company founded in 1991, Cafédirect was the first coffee brand in the UK to carry the Fairtrade mark after it was introduced in 1994 and recently became the UK’s first B Corp-certified coffee company.

Trevor Robinson, founder and executive creative director at Quiet Storm, said: “The Cafédirect brand has had purpose and authenticity built in from the day it began in 1991, so it’s practically a crime that so many coffee drinkers know so little about it.

“We’re here to change this, and make sure that all those consumers who are committed to making ethical choices know that there’s a coffee brand which shares their values, and always has."