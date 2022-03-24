Shauna Lewis
Cake names Rosie Holden as chief executive

The CEO role has been empty since Adrian Pettett left the business.

Cake: Holden has been managing director at Cake since 2018, joining from Karmarama.
Cake, the Havas-owned creative agency, has promoted its managing director Rosie Holden to the vacant role of chief executive, making her the first female chief executive for the agency.

She will report to Xavier Rees, chief executive of Havas London and Havas CX helia, who oversaw Cake throughout last year.

Cake has been without a dedicated chief executive since 2018, when Adrian Pettett left the business.

Rees said: “Since joining Cake, Rosie has done a truly impressive job of leading, growing and re-energising a great agency, returning it to its very best. 

“Now, it is doing some of the most interesting and innovative work in its field, with tremendous growth fuelled by happy people and happy clients.”

Since joining the agency as managing director in 2019, Holden has overseen the development of Cake from a PR and sport sponsorship agency into a full-service creative agency. She has also helped Cake maintain clients such as BT and EE.

Holden joined from Karmarama, where she was managing partner and led on brands such as Nike and Diageo. Prior to this, she worked at John Doe, Exposure, and M&C Saatchi Sport and Entertainment.

Holden commented: “Over the past three years, we’ve followed a clear strategic direction, building a team of best-in-class talent and attracting brilliant new brands to complement our long-term partners.”

“These make us perfectly positioned for further success at what is an exciting time for the industry post-pandemic.”

Cake has worked with clients such as JD Sports and PayPal.

