Gurjit Degun
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Cake names Rosie Holden as managing director

Holden was previously at Karmarama.

Cake names Rosie Holden as managing director

Cake, the Havas-owned sports and entertainment agency, has appointed Rosie Holden, former managing partner at Karmarama, in the same role.

The hire follows the departure of Cake chief executive Adrian Pettett and managing director Jim Dowling earlier this year.

Holden will lead Cake alongside executive creative director Shirin Majid. She joins the business in January and will report to Chris Hirst, Havas UK group chief executive.

Holden left Karmarama in October after six months in the role. Before that, she was managing director at PR agency John Doe.

Hirst said: "Rosie has an incredible energy and the perfect blend of experience in both sports and entertainment marketing, as well as vital experience client-side in her field."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now