The California Walnut Commission issues RFP

The California Walnut Commission, headquartered in Folsom, California, has conducted marketing activities on behalf of the California Walnut Industry in the United Kingdom since 2017. In order to increase awareness and utilisation of walnuts by commercial users as well as consumers, an assortment of promotional and educational programs must be designed, implemented and evaluated.

The Commission has utilised a Trade Representative/Marketing Services Agency to represent our interests among British importers and retailers for the purpose of maintaining a close working relationship with all levels of the trade, including, but not limited to, the food processing industry (bakers, confectioners, etc.), importers, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, HRI, culinary institutions, and other organisations involved in the channels of commerce, vis-à-vis, walnuts from California.

A Public Relations and Advertising Agency has also been utilised with the purpose of employing a multi-channel approach to raise consumer awareness of the uses and benefits of walnuts from California. This includes outreach to the healthcare professional community as well as direct to consumers. Agencies are invited to submit proposals on one or both of these RFPs with the understanding that if they are selected, they will work collaboratively with another agency if separate agencies are selected for the trade and consumer related needs.

Interested parties may bid on the Public Relations/Advertising component, the Trade Representation component or both. If interested in both components, separate proposals for each must be submitted. Companies and/or individuals submitting proposals must have prior experience working with foreign agriculture commodity groups to be considered.

Under the U.S. Department of Agriculture Market Access Program (MAP) regulations, the Commission is required to re-bid the account and is soliciting proposals from interested firms. The Request for Proposal (RFP) guidelines, selection criteria and background information can be obtained from:

Pamela Graviet, Senior Marketing Director, International

California Walnut Commission

101 Parkshore Drive, Suite # 250 Folsom, California 95630 USA

Telephone: (916) 932-7070; Fax: (916) 932-7071

Email: rfp@walnuts.org

All enquiries and requests must be made in writing, in English. Interested firms may bid on one or both proposals. All final proposals must be received in Folsom on or before Friday, August 21, 2020