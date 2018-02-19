Nicola Kemp
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Calling all female rising creative stars

Creative Equals and Campaign are calling for female creatives to become a future leader.

Calling all female rising creative stars

Female creatives from all disciplines, living and working in the UK, can nominate themselves and winning entrants will be featured in Campaign.

Ali Hanan, founder and chief executive of Creative Equals urged women to put themselves forward. "Make yourself known and reimagine a future where we have an equal number of women in creative leadership roles." 

According to Creative Equals research change is happening slowly and female creative directors have increased to 15%-16% of the universe from 12% last year. At this rate it will take 30 years to reach equality in creative departments.

However, Hanan believes the industry can drive change faster through iniatives such as Future Leaders. She added: "Last year the simple act of raising the profiles of those working in the industry fanned the wind under their wings, imprinted them on the industry’s 'ones to watch' list and lifted up their careers."

Alice Tonge is now chief creative officer at 4Creative. Kimberley Gill, who was an associate creative director, has stepped up to creative director at Bartle Bogle Hegarty. Cathy Hutton, who launched her own agency, Jolly Rebellion, is going from strength to strength. Caroline Paris has been smashing new business at Brave and is doubling the size of her creative team, while Resh Sidhu is now executive creative director at AKQA New York. 

This year’s judges will include Ciaran McCarthy, group creative director, R/GA; Victoria Buchanan, executive creative director, Tribal DDB; Cheyney Robinson, former global chief experience officer, Isobar; Jo Wallace, creative director, J Walter Thompson London; and Rob Doubal and Laurence Thomson, executive creative directors, McCann London.

So step up and be the change you want to see.

Apply here. The deadline for entries is 1 March.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

BRANDS
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #47 Caroline Pay on VW, Bodyform and Playstation

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #47 Caroline Pay on VW, Bodyform and Playstation

MEDIA
Five reasons why strategists will be excited by YouTube Works

Promoted

Added 44 hours ago

Five reasons why strategists will be excited by YouTube Works

AGENCY
What's the biggest mistake in hiring creative talent?

Promoted

February 19, 2018

What's the biggest mistake in hiring creative talent?

MEDIA
The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Nationwide's 'Sisters' beats Calvin Klein's Kardashians

Promoted

February 16, 2018

The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Nationwide's 'Sisters' beats Calvin Klein's Kardashians