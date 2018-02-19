Calling all female rising creative stars

Female creatives from all disciplines, living and working in the UK, can nominate themselves and winning entrants will be featured in Campaign.

Ali Hanan, founder and chief executive of Creative Equals urged women to put themselves forward. "Make yourself known and reimagine a future where we have an equal number of women in creative leadership roles."

According to Creative Equals research change is happening slowly and female creative directors have increased to 15%-16% of the universe from 12% last year. At this rate it will take 30 years to reach equality in creative departments.

However, Hanan believes the industry can drive change faster through iniatives such as Future Leaders. She added: "Last year the simple act of raising the profiles of those working in the industry fanned the wind under their wings, imprinted them on the industry’s 'ones to watch' list and lifted up their careers."

Alice Tonge is now chief creative officer at 4Creative. Kimberley Gill, who was an associate creative director, has stepped up to creative director at Bartle Bogle Hegarty. Cathy Hutton, who launched her own agency, Jolly Rebellion, is going from strength to strength. Caroline Paris has been smashing new business at Brave and is doubling the size of her creative team, while Resh Sidhu is now executive creative director at AKQA New York.

This year’s judges will include Ciaran McCarthy, group creative director, R/GA; Victoria Buchanan, executive creative director, Tribal DDB; Cheyney Robinson, former global chief experience officer, Isobar; Jo Wallace, creative director, J Walter Thompson London; and Rob Doubal and Laurence Thomson, executive creative directors, McCann London.

So step up and be the change you want to see.

Apply here. The deadline for entries is 1 March.