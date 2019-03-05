CallMeDave: Creative Equals launches social protest for IWD

Creative Equals is launching a social protest in a bid to highlight the fact that female chief executives are still outnumbered by men called Dave in the FTSE 100.

It is hoped that by highlighting this imbalance it will drive change in the way inequality is both recognised and addressed within the creative industries and beyond.

The campaign is calling on women to share the reasons behind why they have changed their name to Dave using the hashtag #CallMeDave.

The creative idea for the campaign was conceived by Cathy Hutton, a creative director and a Campaign Future Leader winner, who was inspired by a talk from Sandi Toksvig, the co-founder of the Women’s Equality Party, at a Creative Equals event.

At the Creative Equals Future Leaders conference Toksvig noted that so little progress had been made bringing diversity to the very top of the UK’s PLCs. "The simple fact is female chief executives are still outnumbered by bosses called ‘Dave’," she explained.

The theme for this International Women’s Day on 8 March is ‘Balance for Better’ and Creative Equals hopes that asking every woman to change her name to Dave for the day on social media will highlight just how far they have to go on FTSE 100 PLCs – and in the advertising and marketing industry – to make it fair. "This is social activism, 2019 style," Creative Equals founder and chief executive Ali Hanan explained.

Hutton, co-founder of Jolly Rebellion, added: "This idea is our gift to Creative Equals – we wanted to give back. At Jolly Rebellion, we create ideas that do good and we do it differently too. Just a simple name change will highlight the issue and hopefully make change happen."

Hanan added: "But it can only happen if we all do it, right Dave?"