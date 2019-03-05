Nicola Kemp
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

#CallMeDave: Creative Equals launches social protest for IWD

Women across the industry are being asked to change their social handles to Dave to mark International Women's Day.

#CallMeDave: Creative Equals launches social protest for IWD

Creative Equals is launching a social protest in a bid to highlight the fact that female chief executives are still outnumbered by men called Dave in the FTSE 100.

It is hoped that by highlighting this imbalance it will drive change in the way inequality is both recognised and addressed within the creative industries and beyond.

The campaign is calling on women to share the reasons behind why they have changed their name to Dave using the hashtag #CallMeDave.

The creative idea for the campaign was conceived by Cathy Hutton, a creative director and a Campaign Future Leader winner, who was inspired by a talk from Sandi Toksvig, the co-founder of the Women’s Equality Party, at a Creative Equals event.

At the Creative Equals Future Leaders conference Toksvig noted that so little progress had been made bringing diversity to the very top of the UK’s PLCs. "The simple fact is female chief executives are still outnumbered by bosses called ‘Dave’," she explained.

The theme for this International Women’s Day on 8 March is ‘Balance for Better’ and Creative Equals hopes that asking every woman to change her name to Dave for the day on social media will highlight just how far they have to go on FTSE 100 PLCs – and in the advertising and marketing industry – to make it fair. "This is social activism, 2019 style," Creative Equals founder and chief executive Ali Hanan explained.

Hutton, co-founder of Jolly Rebellion, added: "This idea is our gift to Creative Equals – we wanted to give back. At Jolly Rebellion, we create ideas that do good and we do it differently too. Just a simple name change will highlight the issue and hopefully make change happen."

Hanan added: "But it can only happen if we all do it, right Dave?"

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA

Saatchi's Rose on the 5 best TV ads of the moment

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago
Pass the P's and the big data, please

Pass the P's and the big data, please

Promoted

March 01, 2019
AGENCY
1 in 2 leave their jobs for 'new challenge'

1 in 2 leave their jobs for 'new challenge'

Promoted

February 28, 2019
More trust please, we're British

More trust please, we're British

Promoted

February 28, 2019