CALM curates entertainment for Friday night indoors

Suicide prevention chairty Campaign Against Living Miserably has curated a schedule of live social media content to raise money for its services as it has experienced a spike in demand since the Covid-19 lockdown.

The "Friday night lock-in" will take place via Instagram Live on 3 April from 5pm to midnight as the charity aims to provide an evening of free entertainment for a nation stuck indoors.

The timeslot reflects the opening hours of the CALM helpline and webchat resource, which have seen a 37% increase in daily call demand in the past week.

Musicians, comedians and TV stars, including Olly Alexander of Years and Years, Declan Mckenna, Ed Gamble and Phil Wang, will be taking part. Activities include a cook-along, stand-up comedy and a pub quiz. The show will be hosted by radio presenter Vick Hope.

Each act will go live on their own Instagram account, with Hope dropping in on the live stream via the @calmzone Instagram account. The full schedule will be published by CALM on its social media channels. Viewers will be invited to donate by visiting thecalmzone.net.

Simon Gunning, chief executive of CALM, said: "In these unprecedented, uncertain times, people are needing CALM and our services more than ever. This is why we want to give people a fun evening to help them take a break from all that's happening, but also remind them that we are here should they need us.

"CALM's free and confidential helpline and webchat are available from 5pm to midnight, seven days a week, so if all this is getting too much then please get in touch. We're here for everyone, no matter what."

Teneo is working alongside Hope & Glory to deliver the project.