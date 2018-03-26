Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Calm installs 84 male suicide sculptures on ITV Tower

Calm, the charity that works to prevent male suicide, has installed 84 sculptures of men with a hood pulled over their faces on top of the ITV Tower to raise awareness of the number of men who take their lives every week.

Calm installs 84 male suicide sculptures on ITV Tower

The sculptures have been created by Mark Jenkins, with support from bereaved friends and families who have lost a loved one to suicide. Each family was guided in using Jenkins’ signature tape casting technique to produce a sculpture for the installation.

The activation runs for a week from today (Monday 26 March). The campaign, which has been created by Adam & Eve/DDB, will be supported by ITV show This Morning with three days of programming dedicated to male suicide.

The charity’s chief executive Simon Gunning said: "Achieving our goal of male suicide prevention requires everybody to take a stand. As a society we have to face this awful issue, discuss it and actively work to stop it, which is why we’re particularly invested in making this campaign a success.

"Project 84 is all about making the scale of the situation very clear and we hope it will drive change and encourage everyone, government included, to come together to take suicide seriously."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now