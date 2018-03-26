Calm installs 84 male suicide sculptures on ITV Tower

The sculptures have been created by Mark Jenkins, with support from bereaved friends and families who have lost a loved one to suicide. Each family was guided in using Jenkins’ signature tape casting technique to produce a sculpture for the installation.

The activation runs for a week from today (Monday 26 March). The campaign, which has been created by Adam & Eve/DDB, will be supported by ITV show This Morning with three days of programming dedicated to male suicide.

The charity’s chief executive Simon Gunning said: "Achieving our goal of male suicide prevention requires everybody to take a stand. As a society we have to face this awful issue, discuss it and actively work to stop it, which is why we’re particularly invested in making this campaign a success.

"Project 84 is all about making the scale of the situation very clear and we hope it will drive change and encourage everyone, government included, to come together to take suicide seriously."