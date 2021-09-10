CALM launches ad for World Suicide Prevention Day

Coinciding with World Suicide Prevention Day, Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) has released a powerful ad with a simple message for anyone struggling with life: “Stay.”

Created in-house, produced by Borderland Studios and directed by Simon & Ben, the film is the centrepiece of an emotive campaign that aims to reach out to anyone who’s struggling to tell them “Things can change” and to say “Just stay."

The film features four people from the UK, all of whom share their personal stories and appear on camera to help end the stigma around the subject of suicide.

CALM | STAY from BORDERLAND on Vimeo.

It also features a bereaved father who lost his son to suicide in February. His son left a note asking his family to campaign for better mental health provisions for people struggling.

All of these voices come together to tell people who might be struggling that there is hope.

Simon Gunning, chief executive of CALM, said: “Every week in the UK 125-plus people take their own lives; 125 individuals who couldn’t see a way out. At CALM, we believe there is always hope, always a reason for living. That’s why this World Suicide Prevention Day we’ve launched "Stay" – to show you that things can change, no matter how you feel right now.

“From our helpline and the stories of our supporters we know one word, one reason, one moment of closeness can mean another day alive. We also know these can be the hardest words to find or say. That’s why we want everyone to stand with us, so together we can save more lives and help those who are left behind."

CALM also has a 10-minute takeover of London's Piccadilly Lights, which features quotes and images from the film. The film will direct people to the website, which has more information about seeking help.