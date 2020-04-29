Camden Town Brewery releases 'thank you' lager to benefit healthcare workers

Camden Town Brewery has rebranded its signature Camden Hells lager as Camden Heroes to raise money for healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

All proceeds from the limited-edition Camden Heroes, on sale for £10 per six-pack from today (29 April) at the brand’s online shop, will be donated to charities supporting healthcare workers.

Camden is also giving 20,000 cans to front-line staff at London hospitals, ambulance stations and clinics as a gesture of gratitude when they end their shifts. Additionally, all NHS staff can claim a free six-pack of the lager by signing up online, using their work email address and entering the code "HEROESFORHEROES" at checkout.

The initiative is the first work for the brand by Wieden & Kennedy London, which won the account earlier this year. It was created by Derek Lui and Molly Wilkof.

Jasper Cuppaidge, founder of Camden Town Brewery, said: "We had so many people contacting us from hospitals asking for beers to replace their weekly pub team visits. We were more than happy to help, but wanted to do more.

"That’s why we created Camden Heroes lager to say a massive thank you to the amazing healthcare workers and show our support the best way we know how: brewing beer. We are so grateful to all the incredible front-line workers risking their lives during this global crisis. Let’s raise a socially distant cheers to UK health workers."

Earlier this month, Camden launched a virtual pub called "The Camden Bre.www.ery Bar", which is hosting online entertainment including pub quizzes and live music to raise money for Hospitality Action’s Covid-19 Emergency Fund. It also held a Twitter auction for the most valuable pint of Camden Hells to be delivered to two metres from one fan’s front door. The pint was sold for £800, with the brewery matching the winning bid and donating a total of £1,600 to Hospitality Action.