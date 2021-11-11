Camden Town Brewery wants to 'giftnotise' bad gift givers in first Christmas spot

Camden Town Brewery will be targeting bad gift-givers this Christmas with its first ever festive ad campaign.

Developed by Wieden+Kennedy, the ad introduces the “Giftnotist”, voiced by grime icon D Double E, who instructs viewers to put aside the socks and toiletry sets in favour of Camden Hells Lager.

Will Wells, creative at Wieden+Kennedy, said: “No one wants another pair of socks, a grooming set or that thing your aunt got you and you were too scared to say ‘I don’t even know what it is’. Bad gifts literally ruin Christmas, but Camden Hells? Hells is not just the gift to give this year, but it’s the gift you want!”

Reasoning that “nothing says I love you like fresh-tasting beer”, the ad is made in the same distinct animated-style that Candem Town Brewery used in its first ad, “Recall”. Wieden+Kennedy reignited its partnership with director James Papper and illustrator Vivienne Shao for the spot.

Speaking to Campaign, Vivian Ly, marketing manager at Camden Town Brewery, said: “When we set the brief to create a Camden Christmas campaign, we knew we wanted to do something unexpected to break free from the mould of festive advertising.

“So when our swirly, drum-and-bass Giftnosis world kicks in, we hope it will come as a welcome break from the traditional festive ads the British public are familiar with.”

Comms planning, media and out-of-home campaign streams have been led by Bountiful Cow, with the tv ad making its debut on 15 November. The out-of-home creative will be placed in shopping centres across the UK.

