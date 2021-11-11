Shauna Lewis
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Camden Town Brewery wants to 'giftnotise' bad gift givers in first Christmas spot

The brewery's first Christmas advert was created by Wieden+Kennedy.

Camden Town Brewery will be targeting bad gift-givers this Christmas with its first ever festive ad campaign.

Developed by Wieden+Kennedy, the ad introduces the “Giftnotist”, voiced by grime icon D Double E, who instructs viewers to put aside the socks and toiletry sets in favour of Camden Hells Lager.

Will Wells, creative at Wieden+Kennedy, said: “No one wants another pair of socks, a grooming set or that thing your aunt got you and you were too scared to say ‘I don’t even know what it is’. Bad gifts literally ruin Christmas, but Camden Hells? Hells is not just the gift to give this year, but it’s the gift you want!”

Reasoning that “nothing says I love you like fresh-tasting beer”, the ad is made in the same distinct animated-style that Candem Town Brewery used in its first ad, “Recall”. Wieden+Kennedy reignited its partnership with director James Papper and illustrator Vivienne Shao for the spot.

Speaking to Campaign, Vivian Ly, marketing manager at Camden Town Brewery, said: “When we set the brief to create a Camden Christmas campaign, we knew we wanted to do something unexpected to break free from the mould of festive advertising.

“So when our swirly, drum-and-bass Giftnosis world kicks in, we hope it will come as a welcome break from the traditional festive ads the British public are familiar with.”

Comms planning, media and out-of-home campaign streams have been led by Bountiful Cow, with the tv ad making its debut on 15 November. The out-of-home creative will be placed in shopping centres across the UK.

Camden Town Brewery is based in North London and the home of Hells Lager.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Top, left, clockwise: Oku's robot-run mailroom; Watson's SleepWork; Lewis' outdoor work scenes; Joiner's time revolution

Robot-run mail rooms, lucid-dreaming, beach working: is this the future of work?

Promoted

Added 11 hours ago
Pick of the bunch: 5 ads carving the way this Autumn

Pick of the bunch: 5 ads carving the way this Autumn

Promoted

Added 35 hours ago
Why sustainability is an opportunity – and how to grab it

Why sustainability is an opportunity – and how to grab it

Promoted

November 02, 2021
Work in 2071: a creative adventure

Work in 2071: a creative adventure

Promoted

November 02, 2021