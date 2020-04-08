Camp Bestival launches virtual festival for Easter

Camp Bestival, the family-friendly festival owned by Live Nation and SJM, and founded by Rob and Josie da Bank, will host a weekend of entertainment broadcast across its social channels for fans and families at home.

The Stay at Home Easter Sleepover will include a line-up of DJs and live acts, plus comedy, crafting and family workshops, all live streamed across the Easter weekend, ending on 12 April at 9pm.

Families will be encouraged to turn their living rooms into camps and dens, and wear their festival attire. The event will also support The Trussell Trust and the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, with fundraising links for donations.

Commenting on the launch, Rob da Bank said: "We can’t all get outside right now, so we’re bringing you some of our favourite Camp Bestival acts for a Stay At Home Easter Sleepover. Josie and I know what it's like to be cooped up with our darling children for weeks with no break, so we hope we can take your mind off the news and dive into a world of fun, music and family vibes."

Camp Bestival is currently scheduled to take place on 30 July to 2 August at Lulworth Castle, Dorset.