Yasmin Arrigo
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Camp Bestival launches virtual festival for Easter

Team behind family festival will host stay-at-home sleepover with digital entertainment.

Camp Bestival: encouraging families to don their festival attire and set up dens
Camp Bestival: encouraging families to don their festival attire and set up dens

Camp Bestival, the family-friendly festival owned by Live Nation and SJM, and founded by Rob and Josie da Bank, will host a weekend of entertainment broadcast across its social channels for fans and families at home. 

The Stay at Home Easter Sleepover will include a line-up of DJs and live acts, plus comedy, crafting and family workshops, all live streamed across the Easter weekend, ending on 12 April at 9pm.

Families will be encouraged to turn their living rooms into camps and dens, and wear their festival attire. The event will also support The Trussell Trust and the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, with fundraising links for donations.

Commenting on the launch, Rob da Bank said: "We can’t all get outside right now, so we’re bringing you some of our favourite Camp Bestival acts for a Stay At Home Easter Sleepover. Josie and I know what it's like to be cooped up with our darling children for weeks with no break, so we hope we can take your mind off the news and dive into a world of fun, music and family vibes." 

Camp Bestival is currently scheduled to take place on 30 July to 2 August at Lulworth Castle, Dorset.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now