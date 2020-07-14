Campaign 360 virtual conference to take place in September

Campaign is launching a special virtual event, Campaign 360, that will incorporate Media 360, Performance Marketing 360 and Brand Experience from 7 to 11 September.

One ticket gives the audience access to five days of live-streamed content and to the three content streams, giving delegates the opportunity to delve into different aspects of advertising, media and marketing and hear from industry leaders.

There will be live Q&A sessions with speakers and peer-to-peer networking during session breaks, plus all content will be available to view for three months after the event.

PRWeek 360, organised by Campaign’s sister title PRWeek, will also take place virtually at the same time and there will be a number of shared sessions for delegates from both events to come together.

The 360 events usually take place in Brighton in May, but have been rescheduled and transformed into a virtual event this year because of social-distancing rules.

For more information, go to https://campaign360.co.uk/