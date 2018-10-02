Staff
Campaign at 50: pictures from the night

Last night, the greats of the advertising industry gathered to help celebrate Campaign's 50th birthday at a party held at One Marylebone, London. Here are some of the photographic highlights of the night.

of

Campaign's anniversary edition is out on Wednesday 10 October.

Visit campaignlive.co.uk/campaign50 for all the special content celebrating our 50 years. 

