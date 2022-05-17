Campaign Ad Net Zero Awards launch to recognise companies leading way on sustainability

Campaign is partnering Ad Net Zero to launch an awards scheme that will recognise work from across the advertising industry promoting more sustainable ways of living and building a net zero economy.

Ad Net Zero, a cross-industry alliance of UK advertising and media organisations, launched in 2020 as a collaborative response to the climate emergency. The ambition of the new awards is to identify the best work on sustainability and act as a benchmark of excellence and inspiration to others.

The Campaign Ad Net Zero Awards will be open to the whole industry – with the ultimate aim of accelerating the shift to a net zero economy by 2030 to offset carbon emissions.

The awards will aim to be inclusive of everyone from advertisers and agencies providing advertising and marketing services to media owners and tech companies and will recognise work from insight and inception to execution and impact.

There will be a range of sector-specific categories as well as awards to celebrate innovation, such as the most green ad production, media planning process, event and business transformation.

The awards will include a coveted Campaign of the Year, with the winner drawn from across all entries.

The deadline for entries will be 28 July, with shortlists announced in September and the winners revealed at a lunchtime ceremony in early November, ahead of Ad Net Zero’s second global summit, which will once again align with the annual COP conference.

Judges will be drawn from a range of experts, including advertising, business and sustainability leaders.

Alessandra Bellini, president of the Advertising Association and chief customer officer of Tesco, and Sebastian Munden, chair of Ad Net Zero and general manager, Unilever UK & Ireland, will chair the judging panel.

Bellini said: “The increasing urgency of the climate crisis means that the work of Ad Net Zero has never been more important. As we look to promote and encourage new ideas for greener advertising, The Campaign Ad Net Zero awards will offer companies – large and small – the opportunity to submit their best work and reinforce the role of advertising in helping to build a net zero economy.”

Munden said: “Ad Net Zero has seen a swell of support since its beginning 18 months ago, and I am delighted we are launching these awards to accelerate, incentivise, and celebrate change across the advertising industry. We want these awards to become the leading annual showcase for work which demonstrates the role advertising and communications can play in driving more sustainable ways of living, whether that’s supporting change in business practice or nudging citizens behaviour change more broadly. Now is the time to shine with climate-positive messages that inspire and deliver better outcomes: send in your best entries.”

Stephen Woodford, the chief executive of the Advertising Association, said: “Advertising drives competition and innovation and these will be the forces that transform our economy and ways of living to be sustainable. These awards will recognise the brands at the forefront of this transformation, and we hope will inspire even more competition and innovation in the years ahead.”

Gideon Spanier, UK editor-in-chief of Campaign, said: “Campaign is delighted to partner with Ad Net Zero on these important awards, which will recognise the companies and organisations that are leading the way on sustainability and the move to a net zero carbon economy. We want the Campaign Ad Net Zero Awards to be a benchmark of excellence and a source of inspiration – at a critical moment when all of us need to do more to protect and regenerate our planet.”

The Advertising Association, ISBA and the IPA as well as more than 100 advertisers, agencies, commercial media owners and production companies are members of Ad Net Zero. Haymarket, the owner of Campaign, is a member of Ad Net Zero.

For full details of how to enter and a list of categories, please visit: http://www.campaignadnetzeroawards.com/