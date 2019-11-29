Campaign Agency of the Year 2019 awards entry deadline looms

The final deadline for agencies to enter Campaign’s UK Agency of the Year, which also includes categories for top people, is looming, with entries closing on Thursday 5 December. The deadline for EMEA is Thursday 12 December.

The Agency of the Year awards are judged by a panel of marketers, with the shortlist revealed in late January 2020 and the winners announced in March.

The awards recognise inspired leadership, creative excellence, outstanding business performance and overall achievements for both agencies and individuals.

There are seven categories: media; advertising; digital innovation; PR; customer engagement; brand experience; and independent. The awards for top individuals/team are: agency head (advertising, media, digital, customer engagement, PR & experience); account person; creative person; strategic planner; media planner; new business development team; corporate communications/marketing team; and talent management person/team.

For more details, visit https://www.aoyawards.com or contact sarah.fournier@haymarket.com