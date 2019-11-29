Staff
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign Agency of the Year 2019 awards entry deadline looms

UK agencies have until 5 December and EMEA entries until 12 December.

Campaign Agency of the Year: shortlist will be unveiled in January
Campaign Agency of the Year: shortlist will be unveiled in January

The final deadline for agencies to enter Campaign’s UK Agency of the Year, which also includes categories for top people, is looming, with entries closing on Thursday 5 December. The deadline for EMEA is Thursday 12 December.

The Agency of the Year awards are judged by a panel of marketers, with the shortlist revealed in late January 2020 and the winners announced in March.

The awards recognise inspired leadership, creative excellence, outstanding business performance and overall achievements for both agencies and individuals.

There are seven categories: media; advertising; digital innovation; PR; customer engagement; brand experience; and independent. The awards for top individuals/team are: agency head (advertising, media, digital, customer engagement, PR & experience); account person; creative person; strategic planner; media planner; new business development team; corporate communications/marketing team; and talent management person/team.

For more details, visit https://www.aoyawards.com or contact sarah.fournier@haymarket.com

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Sterling v Salah: only Twitter has the answer

Sterling v Salah: only Twitter has the answer

Added 1 hour ago

Why mental health is massive on Twitter

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #62 Paul Jordan

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #62 Paul Jordan

Promoted

November 25, 2019
Is your organisation data-rich or data-poor?

Is your organisation data-rich or data-poor?

Promoted

November 25, 2019