Campaign Agency of the Year judges announced

Panel comprises senior marketers.

Campaign Agency of the Year: judges revealed
Campaign Agency of the Year: judges revealed

The 20-strong judging panel for Campaign’s Agency of the Year has been unveiled.

The list is made up of senior marketers and includes Asda's Andy Murray, easyJet's Lis Blair and Centrica's Margaret Jobling.

The early-bird deadline for entries is 14 November and the awards include people categories, as well as agencies. For full details, visit http://aoyawards.com/uk.

The judges

Lis Blair, chief marketing officer, easyjet
Cheryl Calverley, chief marketing officer, Eve Sleep
Zoe Clapp, chief marketing officer, UKTV
Zoe Harris, chief marketing officer, GoCompare Group
Sarah Helppi, director of marketing performance & loyalty, eBay
Toby Horry, brand marketing and content director, Tui
Margaret Jobling, chief marketing officer, Centrica
Ali Jones, chief customer officer, Co-op
Peter Markey, chief marketing officer, TSB
Kevin McNair, marketing officer, KP Snacks
Sheila Mitchell, director of marketing, Public Health England
Andy Murray, chief customer officer, Asda
Niamh O’Reilly, director consumer marketing EMEA, Twitter
Nishma Robb, marketing director, Google
Nick Robinson, managing director brands & chief marketing officer, Kerry Foods
Emily Somers, chief marketing officer, Dominos
Lisa Thomas, chief brand officer, Virgin Management 
Tristan Thomas, head of marketing and community, Monzo
Gav Thompson, chief marketing officer, Boden
Inés Ures, chief marketing officer, Deliveroo

