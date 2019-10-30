Campaign Agency of the Year judges announced

The 20-strong judging panel for Campaign’s Agency of the Year has been unveiled.

The list is made up of senior marketers and includes Asda's Andy Murray, easyJet's Lis Blair and Centrica's Margaret Jobling.

The early-bird deadline for entries is 14 November and the awards include people categories, as well as agencies. For full details, visit http://aoyawards.com/uk.

The judges

Lis Blair, chief marketing officer, easyjet

Cheryl Calverley, chief marketing officer, Eve Sleep

Zoe Clapp, chief marketing officer, UKTV

Zoe Harris, chief marketing officer, GoCompare Group

Sarah Helppi, director of marketing performance & loyalty, eBay

Toby Horry, brand marketing and content director, Tui

Margaret Jobling, chief marketing officer, Centrica

Ali Jones, chief customer officer, Co-op

Peter Markey, chief marketing officer, TSB

Kevin McNair, marketing officer, KP Snacks

Sheila Mitchell, director of marketing, Public Health England

Andy Murray, chief customer officer, Asda

Niamh O’Reilly, director consumer marketing EMEA, Twitter

Nishma Robb, marketing director, Google

Nick Robinson, managing director brands & chief marketing officer, Kerry Foods

Emily Somers, chief marketing officer, Dominos

Lisa Thomas, chief brand officer, Virgin Management

Tristan Thomas, head of marketing and community, Monzo

Gav Thompson, chief marketing officer, Boden

Inés Ures, chief marketing officer, Deliveroo