Staff
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Campaign Agency of the Year marketing judges revealed

There will also be awards for PR, independent and brand experience agencies for the first time.

Campaign Agency of the Year marketing judges revealed

Some of the UK's most high-profile marketers have been selected to help judge Campaign's annual Agency of the Year.

More than 30 top brand marketers will judge the initial stages of the UK Agency of the Year categories. These include: Mark Evans, marketing director at Direct Line; Lisa Thomas, chief brand officer at Virgin; Craig Inglis, customer director at John Lewis; Sara Bennsion, chief marketing officer at Nationwide; Zaid al-Qassab, chief brand officer at BT; and Nina Bibby, chief marketing officer at O2.

For the first time, this includes awards for PR, independent and brand experience agencies, as well as categories for people working within the agency.

In addition, there is a new EMEA Agency of the Year category to find the best networks and the best talent from that region as part of Campaign’s expansion of the scheme from the UK and Asia. The client-side judges involved in this process include: Batt Barwell, chief marketing officer at Britvic; Eva Barrett, global head of brand comms and sports marketing, specialist sports, at Adidas; and Sarah Mansfield, vice-president, global media, Europe and Americas, at Unilever.

The entry deadline is 9 November. For full details, visit www.aoyawards.com.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago

Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Opportunity to build your events marketing career

Promoted

October 17, 2018

Opportunity to build your events marketing career

MEDIA
Have we reached a turning point for marketers and advertisers?

Promoted

October 17, 2018

Have we reached a turning point for marketers and advertisers?

MEDIA
Is your tech having better conversations than you?

Promoted

October 17, 2018

Is your tech having better conversations than you?