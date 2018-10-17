Campaign Agency of the Year marketing judges revealed

Some of the UK's most high-profile marketers have been selected to help judge Campaign's annual Agency of the Year.

More than 30 top brand marketers will judge the initial stages of the UK Agency of the Year categories. These include: Mark Evans, marketing director at Direct Line; Lisa Thomas, chief brand officer at Virgin; Craig Inglis, customer director at John Lewis; Sara Bennsion, chief marketing officer at Nationwide; Zaid al-Qassab, chief brand officer at BT; and Nina Bibby, chief marketing officer at O2.

For the first time, this includes awards for PR, independent and brand experience agencies, as well as categories for people working within the agency.

In addition, there is a new EMEA Agency of the Year category to find the best networks and the best talent from that region as part of Campaign’s expansion of the scheme from the UK and Asia. The client-side judges involved in this process include: Batt Barwell, chief marketing officer at Britvic; Eva Barrett, global head of brand comms and sports marketing, specialist sports, at Adidas; and Sarah Mansfield, vice-president, global media, Europe and Americas, at Unilever.

The entry deadline is 9 November. For full details, visit www.aoyawards.com.