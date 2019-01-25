Campaign Agency of the Year shortlists revealed

The agencies to make the grade in the advertising agency category are: Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO; Adam&Eve/DDB; Bartle Bogle Hegarty; Lucky Generals; McCann London; Mother and VCCP.

In the media agency category six agencies have made the cut. These are: Goodstuff; Manning Gottlieb OMD; MediaCom; OMD UK; PHD UK and The7stars.

Five customer engagement agencies have made it through – MRM McCann; Proximity; Rapp; TMW Unlimited and Wunderman. AnalogFolk, BrainLabs and R/GA progress in the digital innovation category and Amplify, Bearded Kitten and Haygarth have been shortlisted in brand experience.

A total of six agencies made it through in the best independent agency of the year category. These are CULT; Droga5 London; Impero; Isobel; Republic of Media and Uncommon Creative Studio, while Hill & Knowlton, Taylor Herring and Hope & Glory have been shortlisted for PR agency of the year.

The7stars’ Jenny Biggam; Lucky Generals’ Helen Calcraft; The & Partnership London’s Sarah Golding; MediaCom’s Josh Krichefski; AMV’s Cilla Snowball and McCann’s Mark Lund lead the agency head of the year category, and there are six nominations for creative person or team of the year. They are VCCP’s Darren Bailes; A&E/DDB’s Rick Brim; Lucky Generals’ Danny Brooke-Taylor; Rob Doubal for McCann London; AMV’s Alex Grieve and Adrian Rossi; and Laurence Thomson, also for McCann London.

The award for strategic planner is between the AMV pairing of Bridget Angear and Craig Mawdsley; MullenLowe’s Jo Arden; Chris Herbert from The7stars, Andy Nairn from Lucky Generals and Cat Wiles from VCCP. The award for account person of the year is between VCCP’s Julian Douglas and AMV’s Sarah Douglas. The battle for the award for best media planner is between Mike Florence from PHD; Vicky Fox from OMD; Steve Gladdis from MediaCom; and VCCP’s Marie Oldham.

Five agencies are in the running for new business development team of the year: AMV; A&E/DDB; Havas Worldwide London; OMD; and Wunderman. For talent management person/team of the year AMV, Siobhan Brunwin from M/SIX, Nicola Longhurst from VCCP and the Wunderman Talent Team have made the cut. The winner of the corporate communications/marketing team of the year will be announced in the March issue.