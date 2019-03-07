Campaign Agency of the Year winners revealed

Mother has been named Campaign's UK Agency of the Year 2018 after a judging process involving marketers and the Campaign editorial team.

Manning Gottlieb OMD was awarded Media Agency of the Year, while Droga5 London and R/GA London were handed the top prize in the Independent Agency and Digital Innovation Agency categories respectively. Wunderman won the Customer Engagement trophy; the Brand Experience Agency of the Year winner was judged to be Amplify, and Taylor Herring won in the PR agency category.

The Agency Head of the Year award honours Dame Cilla Snowball, the former chair and group chief executive of Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO.

Adam & Eve/DDB’s Richard Brim was judged Creative of the Year; Julian Douglas, VCCP’s vice-chairman, was named Account Person of the Year; and the Strategic Planner of the Year accolade was shared by the co-founder of Lucky Generals’ Andy Nairn and Mullen Lowe London’s chief strategy officer Jo Arden.

The Media Planner award went to Mike Florence, PHD’s chief strategy officer, while Havas won the New Business Development Team of the Year.

Siobhan Brunwin, head of people and culture at M/Six, was named winner in the Talent Management Team/Person of the Year category and Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO won in Corporate Communications/Marketing Team.

In the EMEA region, the judges picked McCann Erickson as Advertising Agency Network of the Year, while PHD won for Media Network. Isobar was handed the honours for Digital Innovation Agency Network and Hill & Knowlton Strategies was judged the winner as PR Agency Network of the Year.

For the full list of winners and runners-up, and to read why the winners were selected, see this month’s issue of Campaign.