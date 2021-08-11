Campaign AI Europe agency rankings: Havas leads in creative and media in H1

Havas has topped Europe’s new-business rankings in both creative and media at the halfway point in the year, according to marketing consultancy R3.

R3, which works with Campaign on its Advertising Intelligence tool, compiles its Europe new-business leagues each month based on estimated revenues for the year to date.

The latest tables include new-business revenues for H1 – the six months to 30 June.

On the creative side, Havas Worldwide was top by some way, with year-to-date revenue estimated at $60.4m. The agency was almost $40m ahead of second-placed TBWA.

The rest of the top 10 lagged far behind, all with estimated revenues of less than $10m. That said, New Commercial Arts, which only celebrated its first birthday in May, moved up to third from fourth and Serviceplan jumped to fifth place from 11th the previous month.

Another notable improver was Isobar, which reached ninth from number 20 with a whopping 57 account wins.

In the media league, Havas Media edged past Publicis Media to take pole position with estimated revenue of $25.4m versus $25m in January-June.

The rest of the top 10 was consistent with the previous month, with the exception of iProspect, which climbed to fourth place from 13th in May on estimated revenue of $15.9m.

June Europe new business

Looking at only the month of June, new-business billings in Europe totalled $852.9m.

On the creative side, the biggest move in the region during the month was LG Electronics, which handed its $40m European business to Serviceplan. Four $20m accounts also changed hands: Opel chose Altmann & Pacreau (Europe); E.ON appointed Lure Media (Europe); DraftKings picked VaynerMedia (UK); and Allianz went with R/GA (UK).

In media, McArthurGlen was the top European move at $40m – an EMEA account that went to Wavemaker. IProspect picked up telecoms provider Fastweb in Italy ($32m), while two $30m businesses changed hands that both covered Germany: health insurer AOK chose Havas Media and travel company Flixbus appointed Wavemaker.

From a holding company perspective, WPP led the way in June with European billings of $182.7m. Havas and Dentsu made up the remaining top three with billings of $172.3m and $155.5m respectively.

To find out more about Campaign AI in partnership with R3, please click here.