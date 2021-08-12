Maria Iu
Campaign AI global new-biz round-up: June shows small improvement

Billings were up $200m from May, but below June 2020 levels.

Global new business in June showed a marginal improvement on the previous month, though still behind the same period in 2020 and 2019, according to figures from Campaign’s Advertising Intelligence in partnership with R3.

June’s billings of $3.5bn compares with $4.1bn and $3.6bn in the same month of 2020 and 2019 respectively. Billings in May totalled $3.3bn.

The number of accounts that moved in June was also below that in June 2020 at 835 versus 889, although it was up considerably from 676 in June 2019.

For creative reviews, the biggest move in June was Huawei, which awarded its $77m China business to Digitas.

There were two $50m accounts that shifted: sportswear brand Hoka handed its US task to FCB, while pharmaceuticals giant Eli Lilly awarded its US corporate business to Wieden & Kennedy.

Five accounts worth $40m each also changed hands, three of which were for the US: furniture chain Ashley HomeStore (won by Code and Theory), retail group LL Bean (Doner) and cosmetics brand Sephora (R/GA).

Meanwhile, LG Electronics picked Serviceplan for Europe and LinkedIn chose Golin for a global brief.

In media, Dentsu landed some of the biggest businesses in June. Carat scooped the $140m Procter & Gamble baby care account in the US and the $77.2m task for TikTok owner ByteDance in China, while 360i picked up Advance Auto Parts in the US valued at $60m.

Publicis Groupe’s Spark Foundry won a confidential FMCG client covering Indonesia and India, worth $80m, and Insurance Australia Group awarded its $65m brief for its home market to Interpublic’s Initiative.

