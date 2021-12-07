Campaign AI M&A Watch: Deals grow in October after two-month dip

The number of mergers and acquisitions grew across the globe in October, with 67 transactions tracked by Results – representing four more than in both August and September.

A total of 60 M&As – not including private equity – took place in October, making this the second busiest month in 2021 for this type of transaction, after July's 65 deals.

Meanwhile, appetite for private equity continues, with seven deals taking place in October, representing 10% of all activity for the month.

Compared with last year, M&A has picked up significantly across 2021 – leading to a 27% increase.

In the first 10 months of this year, 636 M&A trades took place – including 115 private equity deals – compared with 502 during the same period in 2020, including 80 private equity transactions.

In October of this year, the UK saw the largest monthly volume of deals recorded in 2021, with 16 targets acquired.

However, North America was the most active region for the month, with 26 targets acquired. The Asia-Pacific region secured 14 targets, representing its second busiest month for M&A this year.

Deals of note in the month included:

WPP-backed PR firm Finsbury Glover Herring merged with US rival Sard Verbinnen & Co. Headquartered in New York, the combined business is valued at $917m and will have 1000 heads across 25 worldwide offices. This represents an exit for Golden Gate Capital from Sard Verbinnen & Co and WPP will own a majority in the combined entity, with 40% in employees' hands. The stated intention is to IPO the group before 2024 – if this hasn’t occurred, the existing shareholders of Sard Verbinnen & Co will have the ability to enforce that WPP acquires their remaining shares.



Argentinian e-commerce agency Glamit was acquired by Accenture. Glamit’s 260 employees specialise in experience design, platform architecture, brand strategy and digital marketing and direct-to-consumer solutions. This represents another substantial addition to Accenture’s strong and growing omnichannel e-commerce and marketing capabilities across geographies.

New York-based performance and e-commerce agency Jump 450 was acquired by Omnicom Media Group. Jump 450 will form the cornerstone for the network’s dedicated media performance agency capability and platform and represents another investment in the extremely active performance and e-commerce space.

We also saw more network activity with French communications and "societal transformation" agency L’Agence Verte being acquired by Havas. Its wide client reach has enhanced and added capability to the agency.

London-based brand response agency BURN was acquired by growing creative agency group Selbey Anderson. BURN specialises in CRM, data, and direct marketing in the B2C and B2B markets and represents Selbey Anderson’s seventh acquisition since the back end of 2018 as it continues to build out its digital and communications offering at pace. Another challenger brand to be tracking over the coming years.

James Kesner is director at Results.

