Campaign and AMV unveil industry's Trailblazers of the Future

In December 2017, Campaign published the Top 10 trailblazers for change in the industry, which included Cindy Gallop and Cilla Snowball among the key people going above and beyond to impact change.

This year, the top 10 convened to each nominate a further five people in the industry who are championing diversity, to make a full list of 50 Trailblazers of the Future.

Dame Cilla Snowball commented: "I was lucky enough to be one of the 2017 trailblazers, and we thought it would be great to get all the top 10 trailblazers together and see what we could do to trailblaze. So we all met at AMV and decided to start this initiative together.

"I think for the original 10 trailblazers we all felt a great sense of inferiority that we shouldn't be on that list, so we thought it would be great to honour the trailblazers of the future who are out there in the industry driving change through their diversity programmes and through the work they are doing, for the campaigning they are doing, for the new ways of working that they are displaying in an industry in a constant period of flux. We felt in awe of this huge array of 50 trailblazers."

Campaign’s editor-in-chief Claire Beale said: "We do stand on the shoulders of yesterday's trailblazers. But they were kind of all blazing the trail in the same direction. The people here in this room tonight give me great hope that the next 50 years will see lots of exciting trailblazers blazing in all sorts of weird and wonderful trails."

Campaign’s trends editor Nicola Kemp is one of the 50 trailblazers and the full list includes:

Sereena Abbassi, M&C Saatchi Group

Azadeh Akbari, Lync Media Group

Oyin Akiniyi, Warner Music

Max Badger, Warner Music

Afua Basoah, Rabin Martin

Kate Bassett, Management Today

Abbi Brown, AMV BBDO

Sade Brown, Sourlemons

Jennifer Byrne, Warner Music

Sherry Collins, Pitch Futures

Olivia Crooks, Vice Media

Pilar Diaz Gonzalez, Essity

Paul Drake, D&AD Shift

Serhat Ekinci, OMG Ethnic

Jane Evans, Brand Mutha

Isabel Farchy, Creative Mentoring Network

Toluwani Farinto, Entrepreneur

Cullen Farleigh, Warner Music

Daniele Fiandaca, Token Man

Kerry Glazer, AAR

Tom Gong, TBWA\London

Roshni Goyate, The Other Box

Rez Hassan, Mars Wrigley

Paul Haugen, FleishmanHillard Fishburn

Nic Hulley, AMV BBDO

Matilda Ibini, Playwright & Screenwriter

Pip Jamieson, The Dots

Sarah Jenkins, Grey London

Nicola Kemp, Campaign

Andy Knell, Joltacademy

Tim Lindsay, D&AD Shift

Nadja Lossgott, AMV BBDO

Sorcha Macdonald, Warner Music

Samuel Mensah, Mckinsey

Akama Obio Davies, Xaxis

Danny Pallett, Dark Horses

Charlie Parker, Iris

Sam Renke, actress and disability campaigner

Nishma Robb, Google

Richard Robinson, Econsultancy

Alexa Saller, Mars

Leyya Sattar, The Other Box

Sivamathty Selvakumaran, filmmaker, director, writer and creative producer

Ola Soyemi, Warner Music

Denise Stephenson, ROK (Reach Out 2 Kids)

Katy Talikowska, AMV BBDO

Jade Tomlin, Tribal Worldwide

Naomi Taylor, Mr President

Grainne Wafer, Diageo

Marianne Waite, Interbrand/Think Designable