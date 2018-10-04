Campaign and AMV unveil industry's Trailblazers of the Future

In December 2017, Campaign published the Top 10 trailblazers for change in the industry, which included Cindy Gallop and Cilla Snowball among the key people going above and beyond to impact change.
This year, the top 10 convened to each nominate a further five people in the industry who are championing diversity, to make a full list of 50 Trailblazers of the Future.
Dame Cilla Snowball commented: "I was lucky enough to be one of the 2017 trailblazers, and we thought it would be great to get all the top 10 trailblazers together and see what we could do to trailblaze. So we all met at AMV and decided to start this initiative together.
"I think for the original 10 trailblazers we all felt a great sense of inferiority that we shouldn't be on that list, so we thought it would be great to honour the trailblazers of the future who are out there in the industry driving change through their diversity programmes and through the work they are doing, for the campaigning they are doing, for the new ways of working that they are displaying in an industry in a constant period of flux. We felt in awe of this huge array of 50 trailblazers."
Campaign’s editor-in-chief Claire Beale said: "We do stand on the shoulders of yesterday's trailblazers. But they were kind of all blazing the trail in the same direction. The people here in this room tonight give me great hope that the next 50 years will see lots of exciting trailblazers blazing in all sorts of weird and wonderful trails."
Campaign’s trends editor Nicola Kemp is one of the 50 trailblazers and the full list includes:
Sereena Abbassi, M&C Saatchi Group
Azadeh Akbari, Lync Media Group
Oyin Akiniyi, Warner Music
Max Badger, Warner Music
Afua Basoah, Rabin Martin
Kate Bassett, Management Today
Abbi Brown, AMV BBDO
Sade Brown, Sourlemons
Jennifer Byrne, Warner Music
Sherry Collins, Pitch Futures
Olivia Crooks, Vice Media
Pilar Diaz Gonzalez, Essity
Paul Drake, D&AD Shift
Serhat Ekinci, OMG Ethnic
Jane Evans, Brand Mutha
Isabel Farchy, Creative Mentoring Network
Toluwani Farinto, Entrepreneur
Cullen Farleigh, Warner Music
Daniele Fiandaca, Token Man
Kerry Glazer, AAR
Tom Gong, TBWA\London
Roshni Goyate, The Other Box
Rez Hassan, Mars Wrigley
Paul Haugen, FleishmanHillard Fishburn
Nic Hulley, AMV BBDO
Matilda Ibini, Playwright & Screenwriter
Pip Jamieson, The Dots
Sarah Jenkins, Grey London
Nicola Kemp, Campaign
Andy Knell, Joltacademy
Tim Lindsay, D&AD Shift
Nadja Lossgott, AMV BBDO
Sorcha Macdonald, Warner Music
Samuel Mensah, Mckinsey
Akama Obio Davies, Xaxis
Danny Pallett, Dark Horses
Charlie Parker, Iris
Sam Renke, actress and disability campaigner
Nishma Robb, Google
Richard Robinson, Econsultancy
Alexa Saller, Mars
Leyya Sattar, The Other Box
Sivamathty Selvakumaran, filmmaker, director, writer and creative producer
Ola Soyemi, Warner Music
Denise Stephenson, ROK (Reach Out 2 Kids)
Katy Talikowska, AMV BBDO
Jade Tomlin, Tribal Worldwide
Naomi Taylor, Mr President
Grainne Wafer, Diageo
Marianne Waite, Interbrand/Think Designable