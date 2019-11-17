Campaign announces Publishing Summit headline partner

With Facebook and Google forecasting to control over 70% of the UK’s digital advertising market next year, diverse and strategic revenue streams are essential.

But there are many challenges to getting this right – from developing a successful paywall or donation model to ensuring back-end management and data systems actually help your business.

The Campaign Publishing Summit launches this December. And we’re delighted to announce our headline partner Blink.

Launching in the UK in early 2020, Blink are expected to bring much needed disruption to the publishing world – enabling publishers to create significant and sustainable revenue streams without polluting their site. For readers, this means no more frustration as you hit paywall after paywall. You can read a specific article without the commitment of a lengthy subscription.

Mihai Ciucu, Blink’s CEO delivers a keynote on why directly paying for news is critical for the publishing industry to keep evolving. He argues how being beholden to advertisers can be damaging to the user experience and detrimental to publishers.

While later on, Blink’s chief financial officer, Manny Rincon takes part in a debate exploring reader revenue models and how to make content pay.

Campaign’s inaugural Publishing Summit takes place on 3rd December in London. It brings together business leaders, commercial, marketing and product experts to explore the latest developments in publishing. It will provide you with actionable insight, proven know-how and innovative strategies on how to best engage, retain and monetise audiences.

