Campaign announces TV Summit headline partner

Because the TV landscape is changing so quickly, because evolution has rarely happened so fast, Campaign’s TV Advertising Summit launches in February 2020. And we’re delighted to announce our headline partner Finecast.

The popularity of VOD and streaming services are rising and the amount of time spent watching live TV is declining. Yet TV content has never been so good, with cinematic values and budgets brought to increasing amounts of small-screen series.

This shift in viewing behaviour has led to broadcasters developing new technologies and tools to provide more targeted advertising and advertisers are having to adapt their media plans and be more creative in how they use TV.

Harry Harcus (right), Finecast’s UK managing director, takes part in a debate: ‘Live TV is dead, the future is addressable.’ He argues whether or not addressable TV can replace linear in terms of spend and reach.

Among panels, workshops and talks from brands including O2, Unilever and H&M, Finecast’s CEO Jakob Nielson (left), tackles the future of addressable TV in a keynote speech. He explores the rapidly changing fragmented TV landscape and how viewer behaviour is changing, what opportunities to personalise and segment this brings, when you should look to use addressable TV – and what does success look like.

Campaign’s inaugural TV Advertising Summit takes place on 25th February in Whitechapel, London. It brings together the entire TV advertising ecosystem to explore the latest developments. It shares learnings between brands, media agencies, broadcasters and tech providers, addresses challenges and helps you gain valuable strategic insight into how best to use TV.

